Southfield (CW50) – Defeat the Label a non-profit organization that is empowering students in classrooms around the globe. Defeat the Label believes that in order to end bullying, power needs to be placed back where it belongs, in the hands of our students.

Defeat the Label has several programs that look to accomplish this mission. One is the Upstander Program, which is used to bring students into a conversation revolved around the negative social behaviors that lead to bullying within their school. Eight workshops are conducted on a monthly basis over the course of a school year. Each lesson involves skills in leadership abilities, critical thinking and provide training in methods of effectively intervening in a bullying situation.

Another important part of Defeat the Label is the Stand4Change Day. This event takes place the first Friday in May each year. The event involves students to taking part in Defeat the Label activities in school while joining with millions of students around the world. You can register at www.stand4change.org This program is free and available to any school.

Jamie Greene Kaniarz, Executive Director of Defeat the Label, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the different programs the organization offers to students, and shares what can be done to move forward in the fight to prevent bullying.

She also discussed how to define “bullying” and what students, parents, and educators should and shouldn’t do when bullying is noticed in schools.

Another event was also discussed, as every year, Defeat the Label holds their “Community Conversation on Bullying.” This year’s virtual event will be held on October 21st, and the conversation about this event can be found in this week’s Community Connect Web Extra.

Web Extra: Defeat The Label’s Community Conversation on Bullying

Learn more about Defeat the Label at DefeatTheLabel.com