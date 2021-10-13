Southfield (CW50) – Each year, the nonprofit organization, Defeat the Label, holds an event where the community comes together to discuss bullying and how it can be prevented in our schools and communities. The last two years, the event has been held virtually, due to the pandemic. However, the organization has seen it as an opportunity for others outside of Michigan to join in on the conversation.
The event includes Keynote speaker Rana DiOrio, who wrote the book "What Does It Mean to Be Kind?" As well as a variety of other speakers.
The Community Conversation on Bullying will take place virtually on October 21st from 9am-2:00pm. Sign up here.
Below is what the Agenda looks like for the event:
9:00-9:10 WELCOME
9:15-9:55 Glenn Stutzky, LMSW Children of the Pandemic
9:55-10 Break
10:00-10:55 Dr. Kelly Lynn Mulvey, Ph.D North Carolina State University Understanding and Addressing Bias-Based Bullying Among Children and Adolescents
10:55-11:00am Break
11:00-11:30 Karen D. McDonald, Oakland County Prosecutor Bullying and the Criminal Justice System
11:30-11:45 Break
11:45:00 AM-12:30 PM Rana DiOrio, Award- Winning author and Jaclyn Lindsay, CEO and CoFounder of Kindness.org The Science of Kindness: How to foster, and measure, effective kindness in your classroom.
12:35- 1:15 PM Zach Rondot and Grayson McKinney , Authors “The Expert Effect” The Expert Effect: A Three-Part System to Break Down the Walls of Your Classroom and Connect your Students to the World
1:20-2:00 PM MEEMIC Teacher of the Year Panel
2:00PM Thank you and Wrap up
Jamie Greene Kaniarz, Executive Director of Defeat the Label, joins Lisa Germani on this week's Web Extra. Kaniarz also appears on this Saturday's Community Connect focused on Bullying Prevention.
Community Connect: Defeat The Label Empowers Students to Prevent Bullying in Schools