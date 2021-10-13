  • WWJ-TV

By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – Each year, the nonprofit organization, Defeat the Label, holds an event where the community comes together to discuss bullying and how it can be prevented in our schools and communities. The last two years, the event has been held virtually, due to the pandemic. However, the organization has seen it as an opportunity for others outside of Michigan to join in on the conversation.

The event includes Keynote speaker Rana DiOrio, who wrote the book “What Does It Mean to Be Kind?” As well as a variety of other speakers.

The Community Conversation on Bullying will take place virtually on October 21st from 9am-2:00pm. Sign up here.

Below is what the Agenda looks like for the event:

9:00-9:10 WELCOME

9:15-9:55 Glenn Stutzky, LMSW Children of the Pandemic

9:55-10 Break

10:00-10:55 Dr. Kelly Lynn Mulvey, Ph.D North Carolina State University Understanding and Addressing Bias-Based Bullying Among Children and Adolescents

10:55-11:00am Break

11:00-11:30 Karen D. McDonald, Oakland County Prosecutor Bullying and the Criminal Justice System

11:30-11:45 Break

11:45:00 AM-12:30 PM Rana DiOrio, Award- Winning author and Jaclyn Lindsay, CEO and CoFounder of Kindness.org The Science of Kindness: How to foster, and measure, effective kindness in your classroom.

12:35- 1:15 PM Zach Rondot and Grayson McKinney , Authors “The Expert Effect” The Expert Effect: A Three-Part System to Break Down the Walls of Your Classroom and Connect your Students to the World

1:20-2:00 PM MEEMIC Teacher of the Year Panel

2:00PM Thank you and Wrap up

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Jamie Green Kaniarz, Executive Director of Defeat the Label

Community Connect: Defeat The Label Empowers Students to Prevent Bullying in Schools