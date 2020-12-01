  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – Beth Griffith-Manley grew up in the music industry alongside her father, Johnny Griffith, who was a member of the famed Motown band The Funk Brothers. Beth is a veteran of NBC’s The Voice and a former backup singer to Detroit’s Anita Baker.

Beth is also no stranger to CW50, appearing on CW50’s Street Beat Motown Episode in 2019.

Beth Griffith-Manley, Singer/Song-Writer

Beth Griffith-Manley joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her career as a singer/song-writer, and performs her new single ‘You’ve Already Won’ on the show.

Beth Griffith-Manley’s Single, “You’ve Already Won”

Her new holiday single, Christmas Lullaby, is available now.

You can learn more about Beth on bethalwayssings.com

