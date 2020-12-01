Comments
Southfield (CW50) – Beth Griffith-Manley grew up in the music industry alongside her father, Johnny Griffith, who was a member of the famed Motown band The Funk Brothers. Beth is a veteran of NBC’s The Voice and a former backup singer to Detroit’s Anita Baker.
Beth is also no stranger to CW50, appearing on CW50’s Street Beat Motown Episode in 2019.
Beth Griffith-Manley joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about her career as a singer/song-writer, and performs her new single ‘You’ve Already Won’ on the show.
Her new holiday single, Christmas Lullaby, is available now.
You can learn more about Beth on bethalwayssings.com
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50