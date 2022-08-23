Southfield (CW50) – Fishing, camping, biking, hiking, paddling, horseback riding, or even mushroom foraging? These are just a hand full of the activities that Michigan offers across the state.
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources was created to commit resources to the conservation, protection, management, use, and enjoyment of the state's natural and cultural resources. A major role held by the department is to ensure the sustainable use of the state's recreational areas.
Another aspect of the department is safety and education. Outdoor skills, education, and recreational safety programs provide opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to develop their outdoor skills and knowledge of Michigan’s natural resources, and to promote safe, responsible, and ethical use of the outdoors.
Ron Olson, Michigan DNR Parks & Recreation Chief, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss everything Michigan has to offer recreationally and what the role of the DNR is in maintaining these spaces.
