(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday.
Officials say there is six to seven months of training required upon hire, which Macomb dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard.READ MORE: Belle Isle Aquarium Adds Octopus, Needs Help Naming Him
The new hires will move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. Also included is a phase where they learn administrative duties.READ MORE: Repairs Underway As Erosion Comes Close To I-94 In Macomb County
Esley says training is individualized.
For more information and to apply, visit hrlr.macombgov.org.MORE NEWS: Michigan Science Center, Aramco Americas Hosting Annual Traveling Science Program
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.