(CBS DETROIT) – The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a new member to their team…one with eight legs.
An unnamed octopus makes his debut to the public and is waiting to figure out what he'll be called.
Currently, on the Belle Isle Conservancy Instagram page, they’re accepting suggestions for names that they plan to narrow down to a public poll.
Aquarium curator Paul Shuert says this octopus is one-year-old and came to Belle Isle from Vancouver.
Aquarium curator Paul Shuert says this octopus is one-year-old and came to Belle Isle from Vancouver.

Shuert says "Stanley" is among the most popular name recommendations, thanks to the Red Wings and their history with octopus finding their way onto the ice.
He says this octopus has been with the aquarium for a couple of months now, but he’s happy he could finally make his public debut.
According to Shuert, octopuses generally live three to five years.
So, they have plenty of time to build a relationship with him and teach him other tricks.MORE NEWS: Michigan Science Center, Aramco Americas Hosting Annual Traveling Science Program
