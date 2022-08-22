Southfield (CW50) – Summer may be winding down, but the weather continues to make outdoor activities a desirable weekend plan. If you’re looking for a spot to spend a day that has plenty of amenities for everyone in the family, Chandler Park is one of the most community-focused outdoor spaces in Detroit.
Chandler Park Conservancy was created to develop educational, recreational, and conservation opportunities at Chandler Park for people of all ages.Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson's Disease
The Conservancy revitalized Chandler Park into a 200-plus-acre park, packed with facilities and activities. A golf course, water park, sports venue, tennis courts, softball diamond, fitness zone, community outing venues, gardens, walking paths, educational learning installations, and the newest additions of a skatepark and basketball courts.
The skate park was created in partnership with skateboarding icon Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project. With financial support from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the partnership opened up several skateparks around Michigan, including the one located at Chandler Park. The skatepark is free and holds lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays for the city’s youth.
A pair of basketball courts in Chandler Park were created with the help of former Detroit Piston Grant Hill and his foundation. Hill’s foundation, The Tamia & Grant Hill Foundation, had partnered with Chandler Park Conservancy and the City of Detroit Parks & Recreation Division to built the new courts. Hill’s foundation had first opened basketball courts in Hillside Park in Durham, NC. Chandler Park was his second location. Also, the courts were painted red, yellow, teal and black, which serves as a nod to the uniforms that Hill debuted in 1996 during his playing days with the Detroit Pistons. Additionally, the courts feature both Fila and Grant Hill logos, as well as Hill’s jersey number, 33.READ MORE: Michigan Partners With DTE Energy, Volta, Kroger To Expand EV Charging Stations
Alex J. Allen, President and CEO of Chandler Park Conservancy, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the park’s amenities and educational opportunities for children.
For more information, go to ChandlerParkConservancy.orgMORE NEWS: Jury Gets Case Of 2 Men Charged In Gov. Whitmer Plot
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50