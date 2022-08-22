ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000.
During the investigation, another van arrived in the area. Officers took the driver of the van into custody and were able to perform a search warrant at a home in Detroit, where they seized a firearm, ammunition and $36,000 in cash. In all, four men have been arrested in connection to the case. The suspects and the charges they are facing are as follows:
- Devin Bruemmer-Controlled substance delivery of ecstasy, delivery of marijuana over 45 kilos and maintaining a drug house
- James Haynie- Conspiracy to commit delivery of ecstasy, delivery of marijuana over 45 kilos, maintaining a drug house and felony firearm
- Manraj Singh- Controlled substance delivery of ecstasy, delivery of marijuana over 45 kilos and maintaining a drug house
- Mason Hernandez- Controlled substance delivery of ecstasy, delivery of marijuana over 45 kilos and maintaining a drug house
Other agencies assisting in the investigation include United States Customs and Border Protection, United States Border Patrol K-9 and Michigan State Police K-9.
