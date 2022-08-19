  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road.

It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released.

The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police.

