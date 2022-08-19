  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:chase, Dodge Challenger, Flint, Genesee County, Michigan State Police, Police

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail.

The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported.

