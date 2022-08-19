Click here to watch the hearing.
(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County Circuit judge granted a preliminary injunction that would block prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
Judge Jacob Cunningham first blocked enforcement of the 1931 ban on abortion on Aug. 1, just hours after the state Court of Appeals said county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade.
Cunningham extended the order days later un Friday’s hearing.
In May, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan to suspend the state’s abortion weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Following the high court’s ruling, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion urging the state Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit on abortion rights.
Whitmer cited that there was confusion among county prosecutors and medical providers on the current status of abortion in the state after the CEO and president of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health (BHSH) advised staff members that Friday’s ruling on Roe v. Wade meant the state’s 1931 ban “is now in effect.”
BHSH later reversed course a day later, citing “the uncertainties and confusion” surrounding its enforcement, and said it would continue performing abortions when medically necessary. BHSH also asked Michigan courts “to bring clarity as quickly as possible.”
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.