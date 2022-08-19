(CBS DETROIT) – For the first time in 40 years, the historic Marlborough Apartments will reopen its doors.

City officials say the redevelopment project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund to create additional affordable and market-rate housing.

The apartment buildings, located at 910 and 1031 Marlborough Street in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood, will include 23 multi-family housing units, with 13 units reserved at deeply affordable housing rates between 50% and 60% area median income.

The ribbon cutting at 910 Marlborough was a celebration of both the addition of affordable units to the neighborhood and the transformation of a long-time vacant building into beautiful apartments. For more information, visit: https://t.co/TsvYyPpH21 pic.twitter.com/47Ba0ZJMcQ — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) August 19, 2022

“This great project combines two of our highest city priorities – creating more affordable housing and replacing blight with beauty,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Here’s a building that has sat vacant for 40 years. Not only has it been beautifully renovated, it will bring deeply affordable housing to the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood as it continues to rise.”

The buildings were first constructed in 1927 and was purchased in 2018 by the East Jefferson Development Corporation (EJDevCo).

“We have heard from residents about the critical need for quality affordable housing,” said Joshua Elling, CEO of Jefferson East Inc. and interim CEO of EJDevCo. “With the launch of Marlborough South, we are bringing online critical housing options and deeply affordable housing at a time when they are needed most.”

To learn more about the Marlborough Apartments or to lease a unit, please visit www.marlboroughdetroit.com.

