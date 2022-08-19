Southfield (CW50) – The potential for Detroit’s youth to be successful in school and in life is high. They might just need organizations like the Detroit Creativity Project to help them realize their potential, and start using their talents to build a better future.
The Detroit Creativity Project was created to give all children in Detroit the opportunity to succeed. This is done through improv training. Improv helps these children develop the ability to collaborate, listen to others’ views, build literacy skills, and learn to take risks in a safe, supportive setting. The teachers of these young improvisers have reported to the organization that students attend school more regularly, engage in class, and achieve stronger academic growth after joining Detroit Creativity Project.Belle Isle Park's Giant Slide Closes Down After Concerns Of Speed
The Improv Project, a school-based program and workshop series created for young people in grades 3-12 and the educators who work with them, was created in 2012 by the organization and has grown to have 1,000 students in the program.
The biggest draw to the program is that improv classes are used as a creative outlet for students. This space can give kids the opportunity to express themselves and find their own voice in the world.READ MORE: Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years
Rico Bruce Wade, Senior Teaching Artist for the Detroit Creativity Project; and Kayla, a student in The Improv Project, join Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the classes and how improv is used for more than just acting.
For more information, go to DetroitCreativityProject.orgMORE NEWS: General Motors Reinstates Dividend Suspended In Pandemic
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50