Southfield (CW50) – Detroit has a large amount of talent amongst its youth, especially in the art world.
Mint Artists Guild was created to help meet the needs of Detroit's young artists through various programs. These programs assist them in the creation of their art, promoting their art, and selling their art. Teaching them entrepreneurial skills and showing them how they can use their talents to enhance community spaces in their neighborhoods are the big focuses for the Mint Artists Guild.
Their Learn & Earn Program shows artists how to price, promote, and sell their art. This program is focused on Detroit emerging artists who are in high school and is open to other artists ages 18 to 21 who are not in college full-time. They learn to protect their work by understanding copyright and intellectual property law. The art is displayed and sold at Palmer Park Art Fair and Ann Arbor Holiday Art Fair.
The other program is their Summer Creative Jobs, where artists put the skills they’ve learned into action through paid work opportunities. Mint hires young artists to provide art to Mint clients or have their work donated to an array of local charities.
The last program is Paint Detroit With Generosity. A program with the idea to honor the works of nonprofits and brighten the community. Summer Artists paint original pieces for nonprofits that have been selected by Mint. Mint then donates the paintings to the nonprofits to brighten their spaces and honor their work in the community.
Vickie Elmer, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Mint Artists Guild, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the organization’s programs and how they’re impacting the lives of Detroit’s young artists.
Learn more at MintArtistsGuild.org
