(CBS DETROIT) – Residents in 23 communities are urged to limit water usage outdoors as the Great Lakes Water Authority continues to make repairs following a main break.
In an update on Thursday, GLWA officials say they are further investigating a 120-inch transmission main after a break was detected on Aug. 13.
A precautionary boil water advisory remains in place for seven communities: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. In addition, a business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo are also under the advisory.
All 23 communities that were originally under the boil water advisory are asked to limit their water usage.
- Village of Almont
- Auburn Hills
- Bruce Township
- Burtchville Township
- Chesterfield Township
- Clinton Township
- Flint
- Flint Township
- Imlay City,
- Lapeer
- Lenox Township
- Macomb Township
- Mayfield Township
- Village of New Haven
- Orion Township
- Pontiac,
- Rochester
- Rochester Hills
- Shelby Township,
- Sterling Heights
- Troy,
- Utica
- Washington Township
GLWA says it is still investigating the cause of the break.
GLWA audit committee meeting
The Great Lakes Water Authority Audit Committee will be holding a virtual meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
Members of the public who want to attend and offer public comment can join the Zoom meeting here, or call 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247 (meeting ID: 863 5367 8961, passcode: 862031).
You can also provide written comments to the committee by emailing CEO@glwater.org on or before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and should reference “August 26, 2022 Audit Committee” in the subject line of the e-mail.
Click here for more information on the meeting.
