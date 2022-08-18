(CBS DETROIT) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency has announced the seizure of nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle at the border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
According to a press release, an inspection by customs agents found a duffle bag inside a commercial truck containing 28 bricks of suspected cocaine. The driver and passenger inside the truck, later identified as 50 year-old Narinder Singh and 31 year-old Harpreet Singh, both of Winnipeg, Manitoba, have both been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
“The CBSA is Canada’s front line – and seizures like this are clear signs that our efforts to prevent crime and keep illegal contraband off our streets are working. I want to commend CBSA employees for their excellent work in keeping our communities safe,” said Marco E. L. Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety in a press release.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on September 19 in Windsor.
