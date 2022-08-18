(CBS DETROIT) – The abortion debate is heating up in Michigan.

Anti-abortion rights advocates say the procedure is not protected by the state’s constitution.

Now it’s up to an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge to make that decision.

“Right to Life of Michigan has always held the value of the unborn child deserves legal protection so we have been advocating for legal protection of the unborn child since Roe Vs. Wade,” Right to Life Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is going up against county prosecutors who argue they should be allowed to enforce Michigan’s 1931 law that bans abortions.

A temporary restraining order protecting reproductive rights in Michigan expired Thursday.

Advocates with Right To Life of Michigan say the case should have never made it this far.

“The governor’s basis for bringing this lawsuit is faulty from the get-go because she’s claiming that she has a constitutional right to stop anybody impeding another constitutional right,” Marnon said.

“And she’s claiming that there is a right to abortion in the Michigan constitution and that’s patently untrue.”

Whitmer calls the 1931 law extreme and says she’ll continue to fight for women and health care workers.

“We can not stew in this moment,” Whitmer said at a pro-abortion rights rally at the Capitol in June.

“We must turn it into mobilization and action. For nearly my entire lifetime American women have had control of their own bodies. It’s a fundamental right that propelled women in the workforce, boosted our health quality as well as that of our families.”

If the law is enforced, abortions will be banned without exception for rape or incest.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.