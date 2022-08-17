(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a health professional is facing 18 charges, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned on 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
In 2018, Coden-Diskin worked as a board-certified behavioral analyst (BCBA) at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton. Prosecutors say Coden-Diskin took on job duties that required certification from the State of Michigan under the Michigan Public Health Code "while working with a highly vulnerable population of children diagnosed with Autism as well as the parents of the child patients."
She allegedly the BCBA certification number from another state-certified worker and manufactured a certificate under her own identity.
People who impersonate credentialed medical staff in order to treat children create the potential for great harm." said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I will not tolerate those who put children at risk and will prosecute those that do to the fullest extent of the law."
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 23 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 30.
