(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County woman is charged after reporting her car stolen and filing a false insurance claim, receiving more than 42,000.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, prosecutors charged 32-year-old Brittany Brown, of Clarkston, with false pretenses of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, forgery of licenses/plates, and insurance fraud.

Brown was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court and received a $5,000 cash bond.

“People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding accountable those who defraud the system.”

Prosecutors say Brown reported her vehicle stolen in 2020 and filed a claim with State Farm.

Officials say she falsely stated there was no lien on her vehicle and that she installed wheelchair equipment on it. Brown also knowingly submitted a forged title to State Farm, concealing the lien.

Officials say she received more than $42,000 from State Farm.

The case was investigated by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit and the Department of Attorney General.

“Lying to an insurance company in order to receive more money for a claim than is warranted is a crime and can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to uncovering insurance fraud to protect Michigan consumers, and we urge individuals to report suspected fraud to our department by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting our website.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 31.

