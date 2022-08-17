(CBS DETROIT) – For the third consecutive year, Detroit’s annual Labor Day March will not be taking place.
Metro-Detroit Central Labor Council President Daryl Newman announced the news of the cancellation on Wednesday. The event was scheduled to take place on Monday, September 5. It was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
"The Metro-Detroit Central Labor Council regrets to announce the cancellation of our annual Labor Day March down Michigan Avenue," said Metro-Detroit Central Labor Council President Daryl Newman in a press release. "For years we have marched through the Motor City in honor of those who fought for our hard-earned rights in the workplace. Still, out of an abundance of caution, given the rise in COVID cases and monkeypox, we have decided to put everyone's safety first and cancel this year's event."
The Labor Day March has been attended by two presidents, including former president Barack Obama in 2011 and current president Joe Biden in 2014.
