MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check.
Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner.
Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play.
No other information has been given at this time.
