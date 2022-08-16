(CBS DETROIT) – Vendors who are looking to be a part of the Downtown Detroit Markets for the 2022 holiday season must submit their applications by Sunday, Aug. 21.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on the 21st and applicants will find out if they were selected in early September.
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation, collaborate with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, to invite local small business owners and entrepreneurs to submit applications to be vendors for these holiday markets.
According to Bedrock, 18 vendors will be selected to sell their products in Cadillac Square from early November through the end of the year.
Here are the requirements:
- Food & beverage vendors must be able to provide grab & go offerings.
- Vendors must be selling a product. No service-based businesses.
- Products cannot contain/include alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or weapons.
- Vendors cannot be a current Bedrock retail tenant.
- Vendors cannot be currently employed by the Rocket Family of Companies.
- If selected, vendors must pay a one-time, upfront $1,500 payment to hold their space and one $1,000 payment throughout the season.
To apply and for more details, visit here.
