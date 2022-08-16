Southfield (CW50) – Lost Voices was founded in 2006 by Mike Ball after visiting a maximum security juvenile detention facility for boys. Inside the facility, he recognized that the boys who were serving time there were redeemable, someone just had to help them get onto the right path.
Ball went on to create a creative writing program inside that facility. The organization has since transformed into a place for hope and healing for young men and women who are victims of trauma due to abuse, neglect, addiction, or human trafficking.
There are three steps to the Lost Voices program. First, musicians from the organization perform a one-hour concert for the young people in the institutions. Next, Ball and a musician conduct songwriting workshops with the kids. Then, at the end of the program, the kids take the stage to perform their work for their peers, teachers, staff, and family.
The original facility the program had started in was Maxey Boys Training School. Since then, Ball and his team have worked with kids at the Adrian Girls Training School, the Calhoun County Juvenile Home, the Starr Commonwealth School for Boys, Project COPE, the Renaissance Alternative School, Oakland Children's Village, and the Vista Maria foster facility for girls.
Mike Ball, Founder of Lost Voices, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to discuss the origins of the program, how the program has grown, and even performs one of the kid’s songs for our viewers.
Learn more at LostVoices.org
