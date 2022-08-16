(CBS DETROIT) – Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man accused of carjacking a woman at an area gas station early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on the 17000 block of Harper Avenue.
Detroit Police say the suspect entered the woman's vehicle and waited for her as she was inside the store. Once she returned, that's when police say the suspect held the woman at gunpoint and took off with the vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

🟢@PGLDetroit Carjacking🟢
Where: 17000 block of Harper
When: 8/16 around 5:15 a.m.
We're looking to identify this suspect wanted in the carjacking of a woman. He entered the woman's car and waited for her to return before stealing her vehicle at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/kWn63PKmMi
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) August 16, 2022
