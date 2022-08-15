(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged a 21-year-old Redford man in connection with fleeing and eluding Detroit police officers.

Sahr Richardson has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of discharge from a vehicle, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and 10 counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 at about 10:08 p.m.

Officials say Detroit police officers were in the intersection of Fort Street and Schaefer Highway in Detroit when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper plates.

Richardson allegedly fled from the scene when officers discovered the vehicle was stolen.

In addition to this, Richardson allegedly fired shots at the officers during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive in Detroit.

Officials say Richardson exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot, and after a short foot chase, officers were able to apprehend him.

He was arraigned on Aug. 14 in the 36th District Court. Richardson was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 22 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 29.

