(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac.

“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was believed to be living out of his van and has no known permanent address.

Both of the men worked for a cleaning company that was contracted by GM. They were not employed by GM.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report of an injured person at the plant at about 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Robertson unconscious and bleeding, and despite attempted life-saving measures by deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department, he could not be revived.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bushi had been found standing in a dock area not far from where Robertson’s body was found.

52-1 District Court Magistrate Karen Liddle scheduled a probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 23 and his preliminary examination is set for Aug. 30.

Through an interpreter, Bushi requested a court-appointed attorney.

