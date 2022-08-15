(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning.
The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue.
Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later.
It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries.
Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
