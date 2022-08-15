(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.

Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court.

On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say the involuntary manslaughter charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

Prosecutors say at about 12:57 a.m. on Feb. 8, Funderberg, who was on duty with another officer, was traveling on Interstate 96 with emergency lights and siren activated in response to an officer needing assistance.

Funderberg exited the freeway and allegedly drove at high speed, disregarding a red signal at the intersection of West Chicago Road and Jeffries Service Drive and hitting Woodards’ car.

Woodards was taken a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Sentencing for Funderberg is scheduled for Sept. 30.

