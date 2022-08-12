A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday.

It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget.

“It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.”

The father of 6 is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged

It’s something that’s haunted him for the past 7 years.

“It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said.

Davis is among 150 people who registered for the expungement fair in Detroit.

Dr. Eddie Kornegay is with Living Word Christian Center. The church hosted the event after starting something called Operation Ten City campaign.

The program is helping people like Davis get felonies off their record by bringing in lawyers to guide them through the process.

They also partnered with local organization to help make the event possible.

“Expungement is a powerful, powerful conduit for transformation,” Dr. Kornegay said. “This is an opportunity for people who have an urgent need to get that need met so they can begin to flourish for their families and their communities.”

Dr. Kornegay said it could take at least six months for the someone to have a felony removed.

For Davis, he said it’s well worth the wait.

“I’m also a football coach, so, you know, that’s just one positive thing I’m trying to do and get back to the community to let my children know that is bigger than football,” Davis said. “You can commit a crime. It’s easy to get in trouble, but it’s hard to get out of it.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.