18-Year-Old In Stolen Vehicle Out Of Westland Leads Police On Chase Before CrashingAn 18-year-old suspect is in custody after stealing an F-150 truck, striking the vehicle's owner, and then crashing the vehicle after leading police on a chase.

Jury Can't Reach Verdict In Engineers' Flint Water TrialA judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they couldn't reach a verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint's lead-contaminated water.

Man Arrested After Argument With Coworker Leads To Fatality At General Motors Orion Assembly PlantA man has been arrested after fatally assaulting a co-worker at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant early on Thursday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

CBS Mornings' Gayle King Visits Detroit, Motown MuseumSitting in the same studio where legendary group the temptations recorded their hit song my girl, CBS’ Gayle King and the last living member of the group Otis Williams sat down to talk about their journey and impact.

Protesters Call For Huron River Polluters To Pay UpProtesters are demanding for state regulators to issue fines and for legislators to create tougher pollution laws.

Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical ReleaseThe Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River.