(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after fatally assaulting a co-worker at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant early on Thursday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the plant, located at 455 Giddings Road in Orion Township at about 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, responding to reports of an injured person.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious and bleeding.
Deputies tried to perform CPR, but they could not revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both the victim and the suspect were employed by a cleaning service contracted by GM
The victim, 49, was a Pontiac resident and worked at the plant for approximately seven months. It is unknown how long the suspect worked at the plant.
Police say the suspect was found standing in a dock area at the plant, not far from the victims body.
The suspect was taken into custody and the item used in the slaying was recovered.
No further information has been released at this time.
General Motors has canceled Aug. 11 production at Orion Assembly Plant.
