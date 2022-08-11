(CBS DETROIT) – A 5 year-old-boy accidentally shot himself in the foot after finding a loaded gun stuffed inside a recliner cushion, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, at about 4:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 16000 block of Juliana after receiving reports of a child who shot himself in the foot.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the child bleeding from a gunshot wound to his left foot.

The 5-year-old was transported to a local medical facility. Police say he is reported to be doing fine after being treated for his injury.

Laron Genta Alston, 42, the uncle of the child, was watching him at the time.

Police say Alston does not have a gun safe, so he put the 40 caliber, Sig Sauer, in a recliner cushion for safekeeping.

In addition to this, police removed a second firearm from the home.

Alston was arrested and on Thursday, Aug. 11, he was charged with second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony.

Bond was set at $15,000 or 10%. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or witnesses. In addition to this, he cannot possess a firearm.

