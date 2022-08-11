(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after stealing an F-150 truck, striking the vehicle’s owner, and then crashing the vehicle after leading police on a chase.

At about 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, troopers were notified by Westland Police that they were tracking a stolen white 2021 F-150.

Police say that as the suspect was stealing the truck, the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled from residence, striking the owner with the truck.

Troopers then tracked the suspect to eastbound Davison near Livernois.

The teen fled before troopers activated the lights, and as they started to pursue the suspect, he drove through a red light and was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the second truck fled from the scene and the teen got out of the stolen F-150 and tried to run away from the scene.

Troopers chased the suspect and took him into custody.

Neither the teen or troopers were injured.

Westland Police took custody of the teen and the stolen truck.

