CBS Mornings' Gayle King Visits Detroit, Motown MuseumSitting in the same studio where legendary group the temptations recorded their hit song my girl, CBS’ Gayle King and the last living member of the group Otis Williams sat down to talk about their journey and impact.

Protesters Call For Huron River Polluters To Pay UpProtesters are demanding for state regulators to issue fines and for legislators to create tougher pollution laws.

Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical ReleaseThe Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River.

Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South HavenThe four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn't be enforced.

Dive Team Recovers Body Of Drowning Victim From Lake St. ClairA dive team found the body of a man on Tuesday afternoon after he went under in Lake St. Clair and did not resurface.

Man Charged, Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap His Ex-Wife In Van Buren TownshipCarl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, second-degree fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, reckless driving and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer.