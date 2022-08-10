KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, authorities said.
The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township around 12:10 p.m. when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.
The man and the woman did not know each other, deputies said.
A motive for the man's actions was not disclosed. It wasn't clear how deputies knew those actions were intentional.
