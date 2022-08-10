Southfield (CW50) – Tiffany Cartwright never thought she’d go from working as a judge to collecting unemployment. She also didn’t expect that the journey she was sent on would lead to her starting a successful business with products on shelves at Target, Walmart, and Meijer.
Cartwright started her career after a lengthy career working as an Assistant Attorney General and an Administrative Law Judge. Due to state budget cuts, Cartwright was laid off in 2012 and again in 2016.
In her years after being laid off, Cartwright begin building Amma Products, a woman-owned, minority-owned company that manufactures skincare products. She successfully pitched the idea of her products on the show Shark Tank, and her products have made their way onto the shelves of several different stores since.
Currently, she is working on opening a facility in Detroit that will focus on providing jobs, training, and mentorship to women who are victims of human trafficking or domestic violence.
A portion of the proceeds from each sale of Amarra Products is donated to charity to support cancer, lupus, and diabetes survivors.
Tiffany Cartwright, Owner of Amarra Products, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect, to discuss her life journey from State Judge to prominent business owner.
