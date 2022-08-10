(CBS DETROIT) – A dive team found the body of a man on Tuesday afternoon after he went under in Lake St. Clair and did not resurface.

On Aug. 7, at about 6 p.m. the Macomb County Marine Division deputies responded to reports of a male in the water who did not resurface.

Police say the man, Essa Koja, 37, of Macomb was on a 37′ Sea Ray boat with 17 of his friends and family when the incident happened.

The boat was stopped so the group could swim in Anchor Bay, about one mile from Lottievue in 13′ of water.

While stopped, the boat was unanchored and continued to drift.

Officials say Koja jumped in the water and yelled for help because he was not a strong swimmer.

Several people jumped in to try an assist him, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say that neither Koja, or any of the people trying to assist him, were wearing life jackets.

The Macomb County Marine Division, the Macomb County Dive Team, and the U.S Coast Guard, arrived to the scene to assist with the search.

As of midnight, on Sunday, Aug. 7, he had not been located.

The Macomb County Dive Team located Koja deceased on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at about 2:15 p.m. in 10′ of water where the 911 call had been made.

Police say the boat was registered to Koja’s brother and the proper amount of life jackets for all passengers were on board.

In addition to this, police say they believe weather and alcohol played a factor.

