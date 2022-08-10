Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical ReleaseThe Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River.

Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South HavenThe four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn't be enforced.

Dive Team Recovers Body Of Drowning Victim From Lake St. ClairA dive team found the body of a man on Tuesday afternoon after he went under in Lake St. Clair and did not resurface.

Man Charged, Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap His Ex-Wife In Van Buren TownshipCarl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, second-degree fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, reckless driving and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer.

MSP: Suspect Found Driving With Gun, Drugs & No LicenseMichigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle.

Flat Rock Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Huron TownshipThe Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Jaylin Julius Colon, of Flat Rock, with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.