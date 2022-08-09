  • WWJ-TV

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

THE MASTER OF THE CLOSE-UP — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Chris Funk, Joel Meyers, Diego Chavez, Tetro, Johnny Ace Palmer, Bill Cook, and Krysten Lambert (#814).

Original airdate 8/13/2022.