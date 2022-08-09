  • WWJ-TV

Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8pm on CW50

AMY JO JOHNSON (“FELICITY”) DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) book bag.

Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen “Teen Wolf”) finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense’s relationship with Superman.

Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star.

The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy (#206).

Original airdate 3/1/2022.