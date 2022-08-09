Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But Saginaw Gets Big BreakThe city of Saginaw violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won't be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said.

LeBron James School Student Treated To VIP Access By NASCARJames Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR’s race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In LivoniaTwo suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire.

Water Testing Shows No Detection Of Hexavalent Chromium After SpillTesting done by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) over the weekend did not detect the presence of hexavalent chromium in the Huron River following the release of the chemical in the water system last week.

Jury Picked In 2nd Trial In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap PlotJury selection started Tuesday in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election FraudA 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan's Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries.