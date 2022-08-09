BUMP – Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
THE SAME PAGE – Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) comes to terms with the big surprise but doesn’t know what to do about it and seeks his grandmother Bernardita’s (Claudia Di Giusti) counsel.READ MORE: Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But Saginaw Gets Big Break
Fresh from the hospital, Oly (Nathalie Morris) tries to retreat to her old life only to realize that things can never be like they were.
Even though Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom’s (Angus Sampson) own relationship has been thrown into the spotlight, they realize Oly is hiding something.READ MORE: LeBron James School Student Treated To VIP Access By NASCAR
Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez) struggles to connect with Santi, and Rosa (Paula Garcia) tries to convince Matias to change their current living arrangements.
The episode was written by Geoff Bennett and directed by Kelsey Munro (#102).MORE NEWS: MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In Livonia
Original airdate 8/11/2022.