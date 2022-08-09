Wellington Paranormal -- “The Haunting of the '85 Nissan 300ZX ZR Turbo" -- Image Number: WPN205_0005 -- Pictured (L-R): Haunted Nissan -- Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd -- © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved
WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
UNLICENSED TO DRIVE – O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) investigate a car stolen under very mysterious circumstances.
Meanwhile, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) breaks the news that he must downsize the Paranormal Unit.
Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Paul Yates (#205).
Original airdate 9/19/21.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.