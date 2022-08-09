  • WWJ-TV

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) visit a local high school to give a talk where they also confiscate a suspicious leather jacket that is “haunted” and makes whoever wears it cool…an experience wildly unfamiliar to both.

Also starring Maaka Pohatu.

Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by Raybon Kan (#403).

Original airdate 8/10/2022.

Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

