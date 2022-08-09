Motown Museum Set To Reopen This Weekend With Expansion Project Near CompletionThe Motown Museum celebrated the completion of the first two phases of its expansion project on Monday with Motown stars Smokey Robinson, the Temptations’ Otis Williams and more in attendance.

Senate GOP Facing Criticism Following Insulin Cap VoteSunday Senate Republicans blocked a $35 monthly cap on the drug for people on private insurance.

Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But Saginaw Gets Big BreakThe city of Saginaw violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won't be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said.

LeBron James School Student Treated To VIP Access By NASCARJames Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR’s race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In LivoniaTwo suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire.

Water Testing Shows No Detection Of Hexavalent Chromium After SpillTesting done by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) over the weekend did not detect the presence of hexavalent chromium in the Huron River following the release of the chemical in the water system last week.