KILLER CAMP – Friday, August 12, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
HEADS WILL ROLL – Reeling from the murder of one of their fellow campmates, tensions begin to run high at Camp Pleasant.READ MORE: Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But Saginaw Gets Big Break
Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) leads the remaining campers to the lake where they sink to new depths to win cash before battling it out for immunity on a frightening football field.
But in the end, it will be another bloody day in Camp Pleasant when a camper is inevitably voted off…and sent to their demise.READ MORE: LeBron James School Student Treated To VIP Access By NASCAR
Directed by Mike Parker (#202).
Original airdate 10/17/2021.MORE NEWS: MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In Livonia
Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.