Filed Under:CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

HIGHS AND LOWS – As Liam (Adam Huber) struggles with his conscience, he receives a not-so-inspiring sentiment from his mother.

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are all corralled to help, but Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not convinced to join.

Adam (Sam Underwood) goes to Blake (Grant Show) for help.

Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix).

Dominique (Michael Michele) is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom’s chagrin.

The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed Liz Gillies (#519).

Original airdate 8/12/2022.

