GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – Ten home bakers enter the kitchen and put their spin on a chocolate carousel filled with decadent mini desserts.
In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers give a sweet introduction to who they are with a dessert inspired by an item from the Cabinet of Curiosities (#301).
Original airdate 8/11/2022.
Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.