Dive Teams Searching For Man Who Didn't Resurface At Lake St. ClairAccording to MCSO, deputies were called out to the north end of the lake around 7:30 p.m. after a man in his 30s went underwater and never resurfaced.

Downriver Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle CrashA Brownstown Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle along I-94 near I-96 in Detroit early Sunday morning.

Michigan AG Nessel Seeks Special Prosecutor In 2020 Tabulator ProbeThe Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

Man Charged In 25-Year-Old St. Clair County DeathJohn Germain, 54, of Hartland, was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home on Tuesday in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell, St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling said in a statement.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. Face New Trial Over Scheme To Kidnap Michigan Gov. WhitmerTwo men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others.

2 Dead, 9 Hurt In Separate Weekend Shootings In DetroitAnyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.