(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office Monday night.
Whitmer says she is experiencing "mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted."
She encourages other Michigan residents to get the vaccine and booster.
“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” she said. “I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed.
"I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move."
