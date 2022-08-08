DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Separate shootings over the weekend in Detroit left two people dead and several others wounded.
The first shooting happened at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Saratoga and Gratiot avenues. Detroit police say officers arrived and found five people who had been shot.
Police say one man died at the scene. Police are working on learning what led up to the shooting and haven’t determined a motive for the shooting yet. The identities of the victims haven’t been released. Officials didn’t say if anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.
The second shooting happened 12 hours later in the 19000 block of Andover Street. Detroit Police say one man died and five others were injured.
The deceased victim has only been identified as a 35-year-old man. Police do not have any suspects in custody and are still searching for the shooter.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
