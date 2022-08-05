(CBS DETROIT) — State officials say tests on Wednesday for nine surface water samples after a chemical spill in Huron River did not show the detectable presence of hexavalent chromium.

The tests were conducted after officials said hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility, which discharges to the Huron River system.

At about 3:21 p.m. on Monday, Tribar notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) that it had released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium. Although officials at Tribar said they discovered the chemical release on Monday, they believe that it could’ve started spilling into the water system on Saturday morning.

According to EGLE, liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium was released into the sanitary sewage system.

Officials say tests on Tuesday also did not show the presence of hexavalent chromium.

On Wednesday investigators were testing at 29 different locations along the river system including Kent Lake. Officials say as a precaution, they were also testing at Barton Pond, which the city of Ann Arbor collects drinking water.

They also inspected the Tribar plant as a part of an ongoing investigation.

State and local officials continue to work together to keep residents informed and answer questions. Some resources for the public include:

Dedicated web pages from the Oakland and Washtenaw county health departments, and the City of Ann Arbor.

MDHHS’ MI Toxic Hotline for questions about potential health effects or exposures. 800-648-6942 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Extended hotline hours will be offered this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Extended hotline hours will be offered this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center, a single point of entry into the agency’s programs: EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov or 800-662-9278.

Residents are still advised to avoid contact with the river water between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County. This also includes North Creek downstream of the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant in Oakland County, Hubbell Pond (also known as Mill Pond) and Kent Lake in Oakland and Livingston counties.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.